Star 7 is a custom motor yacht launched in 2004 by Sabre Catamarans .

Design

Star 7 measures 27.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.20 feet and a beam of 7.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 180 tonnes.

Star 7 has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Star 7 has a top speed of 35.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots.

Star 7 has a fuel capacity of 10,220 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Star 7 accommodates up to 11 guests in 6 cabins.