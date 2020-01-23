Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Kingship Marine in Zhong Shan, China.

Star is a custom motor yacht launched in 2012 by Kingship Marine in Zhong Shan, China.

Kingship Marine is Asia’s first shipyard specialising in the construction of luxury steel and aluminium superyachts. Working with world-class names in yacht design and engineering, Kingship’s skilled craftsmen build each vessel to Lloyd’s and MCA class.

Design

Star measures 41.90 metres in length, with a max draft of 8.8 feet and a beam of 27.7 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 411 tonnes.

Star has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Vripack.

Vripack is a professional design, engineering, naval architecture and brokerage firm that handles all aspects of the yacht building process. The Dutch-based company was established in 1961 and today counts many renowned international yards as its clients and works alongside other leading marine designers.

Performance and Capabilities

Star has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Star has a fuel capacity of 58,000 litres, and a water capacity of 10,800 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Star accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Star is MCA compliant, her hull NB is M131-01-006.

Star is a Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.