Star of the Sea is a custom motor yacht launched in 1983 by Benetti, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Star of the Sea measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.80 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 218 tonnes.

Star of the Sea has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Benetti.

Star of the Sea also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Star of the Sea has a top speed of 11.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Star of the Sea has a fuel capacity of 39,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Star of the Sea accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Star of the Sea has a hull NB of FB 152.