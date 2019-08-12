We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Star Sapphire
2007|
Motor Yacht
Star Sapphire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.
Design
Star Sapphire measures 35.66 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.24 feet and a beam of 7.14 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 150 tonnes.
Star Sapphire has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
Star Sapphire has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system
Star Sapphire has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.
Accommodation
Star Sapphire accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Star Sapphire has a hull NB of 20064.
Star Sapphire is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.