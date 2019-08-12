Star Sapphire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Star Sapphire is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Star Sapphire has a top speed of 19.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Star Sapphire has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 3,000 litres.

Accommodation

Star Sapphire accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Star Sapphire has a hull NB of 20064.

Star Sapphire is a RINA class yacht. She flies the flag of Marshall Islands.