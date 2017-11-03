Read online now
Length 47.5m
Year 2017

Starburst III

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Starburst III is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Bilgin Yachts in Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

Starburst III measures 47.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.50 feet and a beam of 8.75 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 494 tonnes.

Starburst III has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Unique Yacht Design.

Her interior design is by H2 Yacht Design.

Starburst III also features naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Starburst III has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Starburst III has a fuel capacity of 63,800 litres, and a water capacity of 11,600 litres.

Accommodation

Starburst III accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.

Other Specifications

Starburst III is a RINA class yacht.

Build Team

