Starfire is a custom motor yacht launched in 1998 by Benetti in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 1999.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Starfire measures 54.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.00 metres and a beam of 9.60 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 747 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Starfire has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Starfire also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Starfire has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Starfire has a fuel capacity of 132,000 litres, and a water capacity of 22,700 litres.

She also has a range of 8,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Starfire accommodates up to 12 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Starfire has a hull NB of FB 219.

Starfire is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.