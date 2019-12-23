Stargate (previously named Project Stargate II) is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands.

Stargate (previously named Project Stargate II) is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Oceanco in Alblasserdam, Netherlands.

Ever since its foundation in 1990, Oceanco has been working towards achieving a reputation as one of the world’s finest shipyards, a feat it can now claim to have reached.

Design

Stargate measures 80.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.21 metres and a beam of 12.98 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,723 tonnes.

Stargate has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by The A Group.

Her interior design is by Camillo Costantini.

Stargate also features naval architecture by Oceanco.

Performance and Capabilities

Stargate has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Stargate has a fuel capacity of 450,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Stargate accommodates up to 22 guests . She also houses room for up to 33 crew members.

Other Specifications

Stargate has a hull NB of Y802.

Stargate is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the Bahamas.