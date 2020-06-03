Stargazer is a custom motor yacht launched in 1964 by Ziegler Shipyards and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Stargazer measures 54.90 feet in length and has a beam of 9.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 623 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Stargazer has a steel hull.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Jon Bannenberg.

Jon Bannenberg is universally considered the founder of modern yacht design with an unparalleled reputation stretching over some forty years.

Stargazer also features naval architecture by Ziegler Shipyards.

Performance and Capabilities

Stargazer has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots.

Stargazer has a fuel capacity of 138,728 litres, and a water capacity of 68,130 litres.

Accommodation

Stargazer accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins.