Starlight is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Derecktor and most recently refitted in 2017.

Robert E. Derecktor, Inc. was established in 1947 for the construction and repair of custom yachts. Its Corporate Headquarters are located 25 miles north of Manhattan in Mamaroneck, New York. As the yard’s accomplishments and reputation grew, the business expanded to include the construction and maintenance of all types of pleasure, military, and commercial craft, as well as state-of-the-art racing yachts.

Design

Starlight measures 32.31 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 7.14 feet.

Starlight has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by C. Raymond Hunt Associates.

Starlight has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots.

Starlight has a fuel capacity of 19,495 litres, and a water capacity of 2,915 litres.

Accommodation

Starlight accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.