Starship is a custom motor yacht launched in 1988 by Van Mill and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Starship measures 43.95 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 8.23 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Starship has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Her interior design is by Claudette Bonville & Associates.

Starship also features naval architecture by Murray & Associates and Pieter Beeldsnijder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Starship has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a two kamewa waterjets propulsion system.

Starship has a fuel capacity of 56,781 litres, and a water capacity of 7,570 litres.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Starship accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Starship has a hull NB of 146.