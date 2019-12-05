State Of Grace is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2013 by Perini Navi in Istanbul, Turkey.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

State Of Grace measures 39.40 feet in length, with a max draft of 9.10 feet and a beam of 9.40 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 254 tonnes.

State Of Grace has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Perini Navi.

State Of Grace also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design and Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

State Of Grace has a fuel capacity of 12,000 litres, and a water capacity of 5,000 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

State Of Grace accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

State Of Grace is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.2180.

State Of Grace is an ABS: A1 Malta Cross Commercial Yachting Service, Malta Cross AMS class yacht. She flies the flag of Isle of Man.