This 2009-launched newbuild ice-class motor yacht (55m / 180ft) is a strong example of the Liebowitz & Pritchard ethos of custom-tailoring luxury designs to reflect each owner’s singular vision - aesthetically, functionally and spatially. In total, the project represents an extraordinary example of fully one-off yachtbuilding.

Conceived as an imposing and timeless ship with its own distinctive identity and authenticity, this yacht is in many ways is a “romantic explorer”, with softer forms than many hard-lined commercial “expedition yachts. Nevertheless, the visual architecture of this heavy-displacement motor yacht relates a lyrical idea of “controlling the space around it”, instead of bending to the whims of fashion or trend.

Constructed in Cornwall, UK, at Pendennis Shipyard Ltd, the vessel employs state-of-the-art systems, fitout, and equipment – much of it bespoke. Massively built in steel with aluminium deckhouse and upperworks, the 700ton vessel enjoys superb sea-keeping abilities due to fine lines and substantial inertia. Rounded stern underbody effectively aids ship stability in following seas. At anchor, four Quantum Zero-Speed stabilisers attenuate roll substantially.

Exterior features include imposing high prow, functional “work deck” forward, hydraulic Rondal elevating crow’s nest, expansive sundeck, hydraulic side “beaches”, 29ft jet Owner’s tender (amongst others), active-current spa pool, sophisticated boarding systems, and sculptural rounded stern.

Inside, the unconventional layout offers splendid mahogany and lacquer joinerwork, unique intimate lounges, dramatic “tall” dining salon, unique gymnasium deck, and bespoke furnishings to compliment fine antiques and objects.