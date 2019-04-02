Length 24.38m
Year 2007
Stefania-Anais
2007|
Motor Yacht
Stefania-Anais is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Posillipo and most recently refitted in 2012.
Design
Stefania-Anais measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.
Stefania-Anais has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Stefania-Anais also features naval architecture by Zuccon Int. Project.
Accommodation
Stefania-Anais accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Stefania-Anais flies the flag of Greek.