Length 24.38m
Year 2007

Stefania-Anais

2007

|

Motor Yacht

Stefania-Anais is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Posillipo and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

Stefania-Anais measures 24.38 metres in length and has a beam of 6.30 feet.

Stefania-Anais has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Stefania-Anais also features naval architecture by Zuccon Int. Project.

Accommodation

Stefania-Anais accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Stefania-Anais flies the flag of Greek.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.3m

crew:

4

draft:

-
