Stella Bianca is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Overmarine .

Design

Stella Bianca measures 28.72 metres in length and has a beam of 6.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 135 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by Overmarine.

Stella Bianca has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.

Stella Bianca has a fuel capacity of 8,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,400 litres.

Accommodation

Stella Bianca accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Stella Bianca has a hull NB of 94/04.