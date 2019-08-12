Length 28.72m
Year 2016
Stella Bianca
2016|
Motor Yacht
Stella Bianca is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Overmarine .
Design
Stella Bianca measures 28.72 metres in length and has a beam of 6.6 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 135 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.Her exterior design and interior design is by Overmarine.
Performance and Capabilities
Stella Bianca has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 35.00 knots.
Stella Bianca has a fuel capacity of 8,800 litres, and a water capacity of 1,400 litres.
Accommodation
Stella Bianca accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Stella Bianca has a hull NB of 94/04.