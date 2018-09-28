Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 5 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26.2m
Year 2015

Stella Del Nord

2015

|

Motor Yacht

Stella Del Nord is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Cantiere delle Marche.

Design

Stella Del Nord measures 26.2 metres in length and has a beam of 7.43 feet.

Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Her interior design is by PFA Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Stella Del Nord has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Stella Del Nord accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

11.5Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.43m

crew:

4

draft:

-
Other Cantiere delle Marche yachts
Related News