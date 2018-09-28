Length 26.2m
Year 2015
Stella Del Nord
2015|
Motor Yacht
Stella Del Nord is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Cantiere delle Marche.
Design
Stella Del Nord measures 26.2 metres in length and has a beam of 7.43 feet.Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..
Her interior design is by PFA Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Stella Del Nord has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Stella Del Nord accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.