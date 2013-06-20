Stella di Mare is a custom motor yacht launched in 2018 by Cbi Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Cbi Navi was founded in 1984 in Viareggio, a town where sea and yachting have talked the same language for ages.

Design

Stella di Mare measures 39.67 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.70 feet and a beam of 8.60 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 430 tonnes.

Stella di Mare has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Her interior design is by Fossati Design Bureau.

Stella di Mare also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Performance and Capabilities

Stella di Mare has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.50 knots.

Stella di Mare has a fuel capacity of 75,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

Accommodation

Stella di Mare accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 8 crew members.