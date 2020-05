Stella di Mare is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Cantiere delle Marche, in Italy.

Design

Stella di Mare measures 28.95 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Sergio Cutolo.

Her interior design is by Marco Veglia.

Stella di Mare also features naval architecture by Sergio Cutolo.

Performance and Capabilities

Stella di Mare has a top speed of 13.50 knots. .