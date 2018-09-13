Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?

Send Media
images 0 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 28.95m
Year 2013

Stella di Mare

2013

|

Motor Yacht

Stella di Mare is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Cantiere delle Marche, in Italy.

Design

Stella di Mare measures 28.95 metres in length.

Her exterior design is by Sergio Cutolo.

Her interior design is by Marco Veglia.

Stella di Mare also features naval architecture by Sergio Cutolo.

Performance and Capabilities

Stella di Mare has a top speed of 13.50 knots. .

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

13.5Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

-

crew:

-

draft:

-
Other Cantiere delle Marche yachts
Related News