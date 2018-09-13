We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 28.95m
Year 2013
Stella di Mare
2013|
Motor Yacht
Stella di Mare is a custom motor yacht launched in 2013 by Cantiere delle Marche, in Italy.
Design
Stella di Mare measures 28.95 metres in length.Her exterior design is by Sergio Cutolo.
Her interior design is by Marco Veglia.
Stella di Mare also features naval architecture by Sergio Cutolo.
Performance and Capabilities
Stella di Mare has a top speed of 13.50 knots. .