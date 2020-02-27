Stella Fiera is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Benetti and most recently refitted in 2007.

144 years of history, more than 350 boats built including three giga yachts of 100mt and longer, over 300,000 sq m (3.229.173 sq.ft) of production facilities. These facts and figures unambiguously demonstrate the momentum of Benetti’s growth and Clients’ unrestrained confidence in the brand.

Design

Stella Fiera measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 7.62 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 247 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Stella Fiera has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Zuretti.

Stella Fiera also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Stella Fiera has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Stella Fiera has a fuel capacity of 35 litres, and a water capacity of 7 litres.

She also has a range of 3 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Stella Fiera accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Stella Fiera has a hull NB of BC01.

Stella Fiera is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent .