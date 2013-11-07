Stella Maris is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Broward Marine.

Design

Stella Maris measures 32.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Stella Maris has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Broward Marine.

Her interior design is by Robert Farrinaci.

Stella Maris also features naval architecture by Broward Marine.

Performance and Capabilities

Stella Maris has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 17.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 1,200 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Stella Maris accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Stella Maris has a hull NB of 521.