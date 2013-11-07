Stella Maris is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Picchiotti and most recently refitted in 2018.

Stella Maris is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Picchiotti and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Stella Maris measures 38.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.10 metres and a beam of 7.47 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 317 tonnes.

Stella Maris has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.

Her interior design is by Alexandra Rivadeneira.

Stella Maris also features naval architecture by Picchiotti.

Performance and Capabilities

Stella Maris has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Stella Maris has a fuel capacity of 39,857 litres, and a water capacity of 14,288 litres.

Accommodation

Stella Maris accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 12 crew members.