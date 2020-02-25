Stella Maris is a spectacular 72-metre yacht, which represents a definitive step forward for VSY and is also conceived to be taken as a reference point for the market.

The project - entrusted to the expertise of the architect Espen Øino in cooperation with Laurent Giles Naval Architects – is blending traditional elements of design and layout with new variations on a theme - such as the staggered internal decks, the heights of the saloons and the innovative form of the bow. The resulting layout ensures a volume, more usually seen in yachts of greater dimensions, of 2,114 GRT. Also, it was possible to share the various functions on board among the decks thus rendering greater flexibility for any further different layout requirements, flexibility which constitutes one of the corner stones of VSY building philosophy, with the aim of satisfying the widest possible requirements of the owner. In particular, besides there being one deck exclusively for the guests, there is a separate Owner’s deck and saloons with finished heights of 270 cm and the pleasure of enjoying green landscapes at sea - and this must be an exclusive novelty - with real house-plants crossing the decks.



Concepts of the internal and external spaces are interpreted in a very unconventional way. For example, in the main and upper saloons and the Owner’s cabin, there are spectacular walls entirely of glass, thus allowing the eye to see and enjoy beyond what would normally be a rigid barrier.



A certified helideck and a sundeck conceived also for evening use with suitable atmospheric lighting, are featured by essential materials and colour tones reminiscent of a Mediterranean beach which is even more emphasized by the large beach area located near the water.



The interior design by Studio Reverberi is based on simple lines but refined, embellished with natural stones, fabrics and veneers that spell freshness, lightness and luminosity where the external and internal ambiences merge.



Stella Maris is yet another example of VSY’s ability to interpret the most exclusive ideas of an Owner creating leisure craft where living as sea is an unimaginable privilege and pleasure.