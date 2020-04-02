Stella Of The North is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Azimut Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Stella Of The North measures 26.25 feet in length and has a beam of 6.1 feet.

Stella Of The North has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Stella Of The North has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Stella Of The North accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Stella Of The North flies the flag of Marshall Islands.