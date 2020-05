Sterna is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2000 by MAG France, in France.

Design

Sterna measures 27.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.80 feet and a beam of 7.04 feet.

Sterna has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sterna has a fuel capacity of 900 litres, and a water capacity of 250 litres.

Other Specifications

Sterna flies the flag of Spain.