Stina is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Pecal Shipyard.

Design

Stina measures 41.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.28 metres.

Stina has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by J.S. Dingli.

Stina also features naval architecture by S.N. Dassiras.

Performance and Capabilities

Stina has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Stina has a fuel capacity of 41,000 litres, and a water capacity of 36,000 litres.