Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 1 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 41.24m
Year 1993

Stina

1993

|

Motor Yacht

Stina is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Pecal Shipyard.

Design

Stina measures 41.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.28 metres.

Stina has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by J.S. Dingli.

Stina also features naval architecture by S.N. Dassiras.

Performance and Capabilities

Stina has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Stina is a custom motor yacht launched in 1993 by Pecal Shipyard.

Design

Stina measures 41.24 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.26 metres and a beam of 7.28 metres.

Stina has a steel hull.

Her exterior design is by J.S. Dingli.

Stina also features naval architecture by S.N. Dassiras.

Performance and Capabilities

Stina has a top speed of 17 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Stina has a fuel capacity of 41,000 litres, and a water capacity of 36,000 litres.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

-
80 10 70

speed:

17Kn

cabins:

-

beam:

7.28m

crew:

-

draft:

2.26m
Featured Events