Stoneface is a custom motor yacht launched in 1978 by Burger Boat Company.

Founded in 1863, Burger is one of the oldest and most respected custom yacht builders in America and has delivered yachts which can be seen in ports around the world.

Design

Stoneface measures 32.30 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 136 tonnes.

Stoneface has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Hargrave.

Her interior design is by Paola D. Smith & Associates.

Stoneface also features naval architecture by Jack Hargrave.

Other Specifications

Stoneface has a hull NB of 356.