Stop The Press is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Lazzara Yachts.

Lazzara Yachts is a family-owned company whose goal is to build a few, high-quality, innovative yachts that set the industry standard and to create, for our family of owners, the highest level of customer support and service.

Design

Stop The Press measures 32.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 metres and a beam of 7.00 metres.

Stop The Press has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Lazzara Yachts.

Stop The Press also features naval architecture by Lazzara Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Stop The Press has a top speed of 26.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Stop The Press has a fuel capacity of 16,275 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Stop The Press accommodates up to 8 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Stop The Press has a hull NB of 106-01.