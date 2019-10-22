Storm is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Cantiere delle Marche in Ancona, Italy.

Design

Storm measures 32.61 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 299 tonnes.

Storm has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Storm also features naval architecture by Hydro Tec S.r.l..

Other Specifications

Storm has a hull NB of 107/09.

Storm is a RINA class yacht.