Strangelove is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2009.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Strangelove measures 45.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.68 metres and a beam of 8.32 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 426 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Strangelove has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Arthur de Fever.

Her interior design is by Alberto Pinto.

Strangelove also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Strangelove has a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Strangelove has a fuel capacity of 72,000 litres, and a water capacity of 42,000 litres.

She also has a range of 2,700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Strangelove accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 11 crew members.

Other Specifications

Strangelove has a hull NB of 624.

Strangelove is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.