Streamline is a custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Mondomarine in Varazze, Italy.

Mondomarine | The Next Sea Level

Design

Streamline measures 49.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.6 metres and a beam of 9.3 metres.

Streamline has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cor D. Rover Design.

Her interior design is by Frédéric Mechiche.

Streamline also features naval architecture by Mondomarine and Sydac.

Performance and Capabilities

Streamline has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Streamline has a fuel capacity of 85,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Streamline accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Streamline is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C 20/2.

Streamline is a 100 A1 SSC class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.