Length 38.2m
Year 1989
SU
1989|
Motor Yacht
SU (previously named Lady Susan) is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2012.
Design
SU measures 38.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.
SU has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Performance and Capabilities
SU has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
SU has a fuel capacity of 32,100 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.
Accommodation
SU accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.