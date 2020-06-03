SU (previously named Lady Susan) is a custom motor yacht launched in 1989 by Broward Marine, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2012.

Design

SU measures 38.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.83 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet.

SU has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

SU has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

SU has a fuel capacity of 32,100 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

SU accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins.