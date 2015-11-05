Suakin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2005.

Suakin is a custom motor yacht launched in 1997 by Hakvoort Shipyard in Monnickendam, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2005.

Design

Suakin measures 36.88 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 8.18 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 291 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Suakin has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Vripack Yachting International.

Suakin also features naval architecture by Vripack Yachting International.

Performance and Capabilities

Suakin has a top speed of 13.80 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Suakin has a fuel capacity of 59,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,500 litres.

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Suakin accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Suakin has a hull NB of BN219.

Suakin is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.