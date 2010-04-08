Sud is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Sanlorenzo, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2013.

Established in Viareggio, Italy in 1958, Sanlorenzo offers clients custom-made steel, aluminium and fibreglass superyachts from 19 to over 50 metres in length.

Design

Sud measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 feet and a beam of 6.70 feet.

Sud has a composite hull.

Sud also features naval architecture by Sanlorenzo.

Accommodation

Sud accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sud flies the flag of Luxembourg.