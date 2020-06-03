Sudami is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Inace Yachts.

Sudami is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Inace Yachts.

Inace Yacht Division is a mid-sized shipyard that has been specializing in the new build and refit of ships since its inception in the 1960s. Established as the first aluminium shipbuilding yard in Brazil, Inace is now a luxury yacht and private military ship construction leader in Latin America.

Design

Sudami measures 33.83 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 metres and a beam of 7.14 metres. She has a deck material of teak.

Sudami has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Kirschstein Designs Ltd.

Sudami also features naval architecture by Inace Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Sudami has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Sudami has a fuel capacity of 49,210 litres, and a water capacity of 8,175 litres.

She also has a range of 5,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sudami accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sudami is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 563.

Sudami is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.