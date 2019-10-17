Suerte is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Tankoa Yachts in Genoa, Italy.

Suerte is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Tankoa Yachts in Genoa, Italy.

Tankoa Yachts S.p.A. consolidates its market leadership in the industry of luxury mega yachts going from 46 to 86 metre length. Its masterpieces, a reference point in terms of style, reliability, guarantee and prestige, take full advantage of the extensive experience in this field acquired by both its headcount and hired staff, so to attain the ultimate expression of the “Made in Italy”.

Design

Suerte measures 69.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.30 metres and a beam of 11.30 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,300 tonnes.

Suerte has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Francesco Paszkowski.

Her interior design is by Margherita Casprini.

Suerte also features naval architecture by Ruggiero srl.

Model

Suerte is a semi-custom Tankoa S65 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Suerte has a top speed of 16.50 knots. She is powered by 2 3508b diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Suerte has a fuel capacity of 160,000 litres, and a water capacity of 37,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Suerte has a hull NB of S65-12.

Suerte is a RINA, Lloyds Register class yacht. She flies the flag of Malta.