Sultana is a custom motor yacht launched in 1969 by Feadship, in the Netherlands and most recently refitted in 2012.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Sultana measures 25.80 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.13 feet and a beam of 5.85 feet.

Sultana has a steel hull.

Sultana also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Accommodation

Sultana accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sultana flies the flag of British.