Summer Dreams is a custom motor yacht launched in 2003 by Admiral Yachts in Lavagna, Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Summer Dreams measures 34.44 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.44 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.

Summer Dreams has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Her interior design is by Laura Baldoni de Gorga.

Summer Dreams also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Summer Dreams has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Summer Dreams has a top speed of 29.00 knots and a cruising speed of 22.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Summer Dreams has a fuel capacity of 24,500 litres, and a water capacity of 4,400 litres.

She also has a range of 1,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Summer Dreams accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Summer Dreams has a hull NB of 103.

Summer Dreams flies the flag of Greek.