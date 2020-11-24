We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 28.65m
Year 1987
Summertime is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Broward Marine in the United States, United States and most recently refitted in 2006.
Design
Summertime measures 28.65 feet in length and has a beam of 5.9 feet.
Summertime has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Summertime has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.
Summertime has a fuel capacity of 6,550 litres, and a water capacity of 2,422 litres.
She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Summertime accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.
Other Specifications
Summertime has a White hull.
Summertime flies the flag of the United States.