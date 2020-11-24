Summertime is a custom motor yacht launched in 1987 by Broward Marine in the United States, United States and most recently refitted in 2006.

Design

Summertime measures 28.65 feet in length and has a beam of 5.9 feet.

Summertime has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Summertime has a top speed of 18.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots.

Summertime has a fuel capacity of 6,550 litres, and a water capacity of 2,422 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Summertime accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.

Other Specifications

Summertime has a White hull.

Summertime flies the flag of the United States.