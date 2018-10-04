Summerwind is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Cheoy Lee.

Design

Summerwind measures 44.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.45 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres.

Summerwind has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Summerwind also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Summerwind has a top speed of 18.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Summerwind has a fuel capacity of 86,000 litres, and a water capacity of 16,000 litres.

Accommodation

Summerwind accommodates up to 10 guests in 6 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Summerwind has a hull NB of 4568.