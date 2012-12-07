Sun Anemos
Motor Yacht
Sun Anemos is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Couach Yachts in Gujan Mestras, France.
Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.
Design
Sun Anemos measures 28.70 feet in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.
Sun Anemos has a GRP hull.
Her interior design is by Danielle Chopard.
Sun Anemos also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.
Model
Sun Anemos is a semi-custom Couach 2800 OPEN model.
Other yachts based on this Couach 2800 OPEN semi-custom model include: Shenu, Couach 2800 Open-04, Wave.
Performance and Capabilities
Sun Anemos has a top speed of 40.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .
Accommodation
Sun Anemos accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sun Anemos flies the flag of Greek.