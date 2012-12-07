Sun Anemos is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Couach Yachts in Gujan Mestras, France.

Couach Yachts has cultivated and accumulated exceptional marine “savoir-faire” since its inception in 1897 and today specialises in exceptional made-to-measure superyachts built entirely in Glass Kevlar that range from 20 to 50 metres in length.

Design

Sun Anemos measures 28.70 feet in length and has a beam of 6.50 feet.

Sun Anemos has a GRP hull.

Her interior design is by Danielle Chopard.

Sun Anemos also features naval architecture by Couach Yachts.

Model

Sun Anemos is a semi-custom Couach 2800 OPEN model.

Other yachts based on this Couach 2800 OPEN semi-custom model include: Shenu, Couach 2800 Open-04, Wave.

Performance and Capabilities

Sun Anemos has a top speed of 40.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Sun Anemos accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sun Anemos flies the flag of Greek.