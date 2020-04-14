Sun Ark is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Heesen Yachts and most recently refitted in 2000.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Sun Ark measures 36.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.58 metres and a beam of 7.17 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 226 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Sun Ark has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Sun Ark also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sun Ark has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 37.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system

Sun Ark is a custom motor yacht launched in 1995 by Heesen Yachts and most recently refitted in 2000.

From day one, Heesen has pursued a consistent mission: to create yachts with exceptional standards of engineering and meticulous attention to detail.

Design

Sun Ark measures 36.77 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.58 metres and a beam of 7.17 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 226 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp & teak.

Sun Ark has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Mulder Design.

Mulder Design, a Netherland-based studio founded by Frank Mulder in 1979, is an independent company specializing in the design, naval architecture and engineering of luxury motor yachts.

Her interior design is by Art Line.

Sun Ark also features naval architecture by Mulder Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sun Ark has a top speed of 42.00 knots and a cruising speed of 37.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Sun Ark has a fuel capacity of 34,065 litres, and a water capacity of 4,697 litres.

She also has a range of 2,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sun Ark accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sun Ark has a hull NB of 9935.

Sun Ark is a DNV class yacht. She flies the flag of st vincent and the grenadines.