Length 25.71m
Year 2004

Sun Tenareze

2004

Sail Yacht

Sun Tenareze is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by JFA Chantier Naval.

Design

Sun Tenareze measures 25.71 feet in length and has a beam of 11.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 111 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sun Tenareze also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sun Tenareze has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sun Tenareze accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

11.5Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

11.9m

crew:

2

draft:

-
