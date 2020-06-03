Sun Tenareze is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by JFA Chantier Naval.

Design

Sun Tenareze measures 25.71 feet in length and has a beam of 11.90 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 111 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Sun Tenareze also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Sun Tenareze has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sun Tenareze accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.