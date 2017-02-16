SunChaser is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2002.

SunChaser is a custom motor yacht launched in 1991 by Christensen in Vancouver Wa, United States and most recently refitted in 2002.

Christensen Shipyard has earned itself a position amongst the world's composite fibreglass construction leaders with its renowned custom and semi-custom superyachts. With a current fleet of yachts from 35 to 48m, the American company prides itself on achieving the finest quality and attention to detail in each of its megayachts.

Design

SunChaser measures 38.10 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.95 metres and a beam of 8.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 237 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

SunChaser has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Apollonio Naval Architecture.

Her interior design is by Glade Johnson Design.

SunChaser also features naval architecture by Apollonio Naval Architecture and Marine Enqineering.

Performance and Capabilities

SunChaser has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

SunChaser has a fuel capacity of 42,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,200 litres.

She also has a range of 2,400 nautical miles.

Accommodation

SunChaser accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

SunChaser has a hull NB of 007.

SunChaser is an ABS class yacht.