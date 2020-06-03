Suncoco is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Lowland Yachts .

Design

Suncoco measures 31.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.38 metres and a beam of 7.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 243 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Suncoco has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Suncoco also features naval architecture by Willem De Vries Lentsch JR.

Performance and Capabilities

Suncoco has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Suncoco is a custom motor yacht launched in 1992 by Lowland Yachts .

Design

Suncoco measures 31.52 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.38 metres and a beam of 7.19 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 243 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Suncoco has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Suncoco also features naval architecture by Willem De Vries Lentsch JR.

Performance and Capabilities

Suncoco has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Suncoco has a fuel capacity of 33,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Suncoco accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Suncoco has a hull NB of 430.

Suncoco is a Bureau Veritas class yacht.