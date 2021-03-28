We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 34.6m
Year 1994
Sundara
1994|
Sail Yacht
Sundara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Karadeniz Yatcilik ve Turizm and most recently refitted in 2008.
Design
Sundara measures 34.6 feet in length and has a beam of 7 feet.
Sundara has a steel hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Sundara has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .
Accommodation
Sundara accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sundara flies the flag of Marshall Islands.