Sundara is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1994 by Karadeniz Yatcilik ve Turizm and most recently refitted in 2008.

Design

Sundara measures 34.6 feet in length and has a beam of 7 feet.

Sundara has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Sundara has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sundara accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sundara flies the flag of Marshall Islands.