Sunday is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Benetti.

Design

Sunday measures 58.6 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.1 feet and a beam of 10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 748 tonnes.

Sunday has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Natucci.

Her interior design is by Studio Ipso.

Sunday also features naval architecture by Benetti.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunday has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 15.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Sunday has a fuel capacity of 130,000 litres, and a water capacity of 20,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sunday accommodates up to 12 guests . She also houses room for up to 15 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sunday is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FB 235.

Sunday flies the flag of st vincent .