Sunday Morning is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1985 by Palmer Johnson Yachts, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2013.

Palmer Johnson has emerged from modest beginnings in 1918 as a builder of wooden fishing boats to become a world leader in the construction of luxury high-performance superyachts.

Design

Sunday Morning measures 28.04 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.18 feet and a beam of 5.92 feet.

Sunday Morning also features naval architecture by John G. Alden.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunday Morning has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Sunday Morning accommodates up to 8 guests in 5 cabins.