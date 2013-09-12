Sunleigh is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Sunleigh is a semi-custom sailing yacht launched in 2002 by Jongert Yachts and most recently refitted in 2007.

Design

Sunleigh measures 32.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 5.60 metres and a beam of 7.39 metres. She has a deck material of aluminium & teak.

Sunleigh has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Tony Castro Design.

Tony Castro is a world-class international designer with a lifetime of experience fluent in English, French, Portuguese and Spanish based on the shores of the river Hamble in Southern England.

Her interior design is by Peter Sijm.

Sunleigh also features naval architecture by Tony Castro Design.

Model

Sunleigh is a semi-custom Jongert 3200M model.

The Jongert 3200M semi-custom series includes a range of sophisticated 32 metre sailing yachts specifically designed for fast world-wide cruising with minimal crew. The modern sloop features the naval architecture of Tony Castro and design by the in-house Jongert Design Team. Elegant lines and a contemporary, comfortable interior characterise the 3200M while design also emphasises ease of sailing and high performance.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunleigh has a top speed of 14.00 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Sunleigh has a fuel capacity of 9,610 litres, and a water capacity of 3,520 litres.

She also has a range of 1,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sunleigh accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sunleigh has a hull NB of 403.

Sunleigh is a Lloyd`s + 100 A1 SSC (hull certification) class yacht. She flies the flag of Austria.