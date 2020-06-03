Length 36.03m
Year 1990
Sunliner X
1990|
Motor Yacht
Sunliner X is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Siar & Moschini.
Design
Sunliner X measures 36.03 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 209 tonnes.
Sunliner X has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.
Sunliner X also features naval architecture by Siar & Moschini.
Performance and Capabilities
Sunliner X has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Sunliner X accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sunliner X has a hull NB of 88/3.