Sunliner X is a custom motor yacht launched in 1990 by Siar & Moschini.

Design

Sunliner X measures 36.03 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 209 tonnes.

Sunliner X has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Sunliner X also features naval architecture by Siar & Moschini.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunliner X has a top speed of 30 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

She also has a range of 3,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Sunliner X accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sunliner X has a hull NB of 88/3.