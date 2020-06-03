Sunny is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Sunny measures 30.78 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunny has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sunny has a fuel capacity of 12,113 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Sunny accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sunny has a White hull, whose NB is 101-676.