Abu Dhabi

Length 30.78m
Year 2017

2017

Motor Yacht

Sunny is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.

Design

Sunny measures 30.78 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunny has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Sunny has a fuel capacity of 12,113 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.

Accommodation

Sunny accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Sunny has a White hull, whose NB is 101-676.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

24Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.4m

crew:

4

draft:

-
