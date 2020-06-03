Length 30.78m
Year 2017
Sunny
2017|
Motor Yacht
Sunny is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Hargrave Custom Yachts.
Design
Sunny measures 30.78 metres in length and has a beam of 6.40 feet.
Performance and Capabilities
Sunny has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.
Sunny has a fuel capacity of 12,113 litres, and a water capacity of 2,271 litres.
Accommodation
Sunny accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Sunny has a White hull, whose NB is 101-676.