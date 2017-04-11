Sunny Dream is a custom motor yacht launched in 1968 by Picchiotti.

Design

Sunny Dream measures 31.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.60 metres.

Sunny Dream has a wood hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Picchiotti.

Sunny Dream also features naval architecture by Picchiotti.

Performance and Capabilities

Sunny Dream has a top speed of 18 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Sunny Dream accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.